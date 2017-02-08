Richmond makes list of top 25 best places to live in the U.S.

Richmond is known for a lot of things -- the amazing views of the city from the James River, the rich history, the local cuisine, and the growing job market.

The city was ranked at number 24 on the top 25 best places to live in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report.

Located about 100 miles south of the District of Columbia, Richmond attracts visitors every year for its role in American history, and more people are moving to the area thanks to its growing job market. Top employers in the area include Capital One Financial Corp., VCU Health System Authority and the HCA Virginia Health System.

Richmond's metro population is 1,246,215. The city's median home price is $216,580, and the median annual salary is $47,880. The data comes from U.S. News and World Report.

To come up with the ranking, U.S. News evaluated the statistics for the country's 100 largest metro areas. The data includes assessing each city's job market, cost of living, crime rates, educational quality, availability of top-notch healthcare and more.

"Each category is weighted based on a survey of 2,000 people across the country and what they said matters most to them when picking their next place to live," U.S. News and World Report said.

