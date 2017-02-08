Richmond makes list of top 25 best places to live in the U.S.

Richmond city administrators are working overtime to fix a glitch that overcharged 2,800 people $20 on their property tax bill.More >>
In-state students will now pay $13,624 in tuition and mandatory fees, a $494 increase from this past school year. Out-of-state students face a 4.2 percent increase and will now pay $33,656.
Richmond Animal Care and Control officials say they have identified the person who shot and killed a dog on Hull Street in March.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating a confirmed case of human rabies.
