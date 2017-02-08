Richmond police search for man suspected in church burglary

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who is suspected of breaking and entering into a church in the city's East End.

Officers say just before 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 5., a man entered Faith Holy Church at 1022 North 22nd Street through a back door and stole several items.

Surveillance video shows him entering the building and then rummaging through a mailbox before leaving.

He is described as a black man with a medium complexion, has short dark hair, and a beard. He was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie underneath a mid-tone jacket with a zipper on the left arm and light-colored cuffs, light-colored pants, and dark shoes.

There is a tattoo on his right hand, according to the surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12