LIVE: New eggs appear in bald eagle nest - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LIVE: New eggs appear in bald eagle nest

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect

The live eagle cam is back as a bald eagle couple in Washington, D.C. is looking to expand its family.

Two new eggs have been spotted in Liberty and Justice's nest. They are the two bald eagles who have been nesting near the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

One of the eggs was spotted on Sunday and should be hatched within 35 days, according to officials.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly