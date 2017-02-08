LIVE: New eggs appear in bald eagle nest

Couple plans to propose on the same night

The live eagle cam is back as a bald eagle couple in Washington, D.C. is looking to expand its family.

Two new eggs have been spotted in Liberty and Justice's nest. They are the two bald eagles who have been nesting near the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

One of the eggs was spotted on Sunday and should be hatched within 35 days, according to officials.

At MPD's Academy, our bald eagles Liberty and Justice have some BIG news! #EggWatch2017 Live nestcam @EarthCC https://t.co/52PbfeqEHF pic.twitter.com/GBX38W0iZt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 6, 2017

