Richmond's non-emergency lines are down again for the second time in four days.

Remember to call 911 if you have an emergency.

You can still report non-emergencies by calling the following numbers:

804-646-8692

804-646-8693

804-646-8694

804-646-8695

804-646-5101

There is no word on when the line will be back up.

VCU Health is also having problems taking incoming calls, and we are told Verizon is working to fix the problem.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12