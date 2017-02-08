2 people killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Henrico

A tractor-trailer accident killed two people on Interstate 95, near Interstate 295, in Henrico.

Troopers say the driver and a passenger were killed in the crash, which forced Virginia State Police to shut down part of the roadway in both directions.

All lanes were closed in both directions at one point. Only the left lane on the southbound side of Interstate 95 is still closed.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m., and it appears the tractor-trailer was driving down Interstate 95 North when it lost control, drove over the median, and smashed into one of the support columns for the overpass.

The impact of the crash caused a large fire. The tractor-trailer was hauling bricks, and the impact of the crash also caused the bricks to spew all over Interstate 95 South, which closed those lanes overnight.

The victims died at the scene, and their bodies have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and positive identification.

VDOT and the Henrico Fire Department, along with Virginia State Police, responded to the crash, which is still under investigation.

There is no word yet on when the left lane on Interstate 95 South will reopen.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12