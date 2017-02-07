Richmond's non-emergency line back up - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond's non-emergency line back up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The City of Richmond's non-emergency public safety phone line, 804-646-5100, is back up, according to the Department of Emergency Communications.

The line went down Tuesday night after being down just a few days ago

This did not affect emergency 911 calls. 

