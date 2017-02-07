Man on scooter killed in freak accident in Creighton Court

A man riding a scooter was killed in an apparent freak accident on Tuesday.

It happened in Richmond's Creighton Court area. Police responded to a call for a man found in a field between Creighton Rd and Bunche Pl. They say the victim hit a guy-wire on a telephone pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation team is still investigating, but no charges have been filed.

Officers are calling it a "tragic accident."

