Convicted sex offender covered in tattoos caught in D.C.

A convicted sex offender, who was on the run after he was supposed to self-report to a transitional center and did not show up, has been caught in D.C.

U.S. Marshals say 44-year-old Matthew Ezekiel Stager was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg last week on Thursday.

He was supposed to head to a transitional center in Texas, but after being taken to Richmond International Airport, Stager still managed to skip his flight.

Two D.C. Police officers spotted Stager around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was walking down the street near the courthouse.

"Thanks to the extensive media coverage, U.S. Marshals received numerous [tips] throughout the day with several reported sightings of Stager in Washington D.C.," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer. "U.S. Marshals followed up on all tips, and worked with the Metropolitan Police Department to canvass D.C. in an effort to locate Stager."

U.S. Marshals say Stager is currently in their custody in D.C. and will be transferred to Richmond to face the escape charge.

