Acts of Kindness: Flea market ministry

Ida Bynum has built several careers helping people look and feel good. She started off as a beautician and certified nursing assistant, then became a cookbook author, pastor and professor.

Now this great grandmother has a business that servers seniors and cancer survivors, as well as a church, both of which operate in an area flea market.

