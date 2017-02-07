Bourne wins special election for vacant House of Delegates seat

Richmond School Board member Jeff Bourne has won the special election to fill Jennifer McClellan's old seat in the House of Delegates.

McClellan was elected to the Virginia Senate last month, leaving the 71st House of Delegates seat vacant.

Bourne is the Democratic nominee in this heavily Democratic district. John Barclay ran as the Libertarian hopeful, and Regie Ford was on the ballot as an independent.

