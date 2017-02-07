Huguenot HS student recovering after taking 7 bullets while protecting grandmother

An honor roll senior and beloved Huguenot High School football player, Eli Johnson, is now recovering from bullet wounds to his leg, chest, stomach, and shoulder. Eli, 17, was protecting an elderly woman’s life, getting shot seven times during the violent break-in.

"He's recovered extremely fast despite seven shots,” said Harry Johnson, Eli’s father. "Overall, he's doing extremely well. He's up walking. He's talking."

Johnson’s family says he intervened when two masked men broke into his girlfriend’s Graystone Place apartment in South Richmond, where he was staying. Harry Johnson says the suspects held a gun to the head of the girlfriend’s grandmother.

The suspects demanded information from the women, in her 70s, on the whereabouts of a relative who would occasionally stay in the apartment.

Eli didn’t hesitate to protect those close to him, according to his father.

"He came out of the back room and jumped into action. If he wasn't there at the time, I don't think she'd be alive right now."

Harry says Eli attempted to fight off one of the suspects, getting shot by the other man repeatedly. Eli underwent surgery and is already able to walk with assistance. However, his recovery is still a long road. His father says, thankfully, most of the wounds didn’t pierce the bone.

Many of Eli’s friends and teammates continue to visit him at the hospital.

"His classmates, his teammates, his coaches… They've been sending things. They've been very supportive," said Harry.

Eli hopes to join the military after graduating high school, in the footsteps of his father, who served 13 years in the Army. However, now Eli is faced with a tumultuous recovery and medical bills. His family has set up a donation fund to help with hospital costs.

So far, Richmond police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

