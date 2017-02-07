Woman who suffers from depression, anxiety missing in Lunenburg

The Lunenburg Sheriff's Office says a 64-year-old woman from Bowling Green who suffers from depression and anxiety is missing.

Ruth Alice Howard was last seen at Prior's Country Store in the Nutbush area of the county around 10 a.m. Monday.

She was seen driving a 2011 Toyota Camry with a handicap plate 59992HP.

Howard is white, 5'7" tall and 172 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants, a sweatshirt with "00" on the back and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452.

