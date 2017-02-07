Godwin students hear from refugees about why they came to the U.S.

Godwin students heard from refugees about why they came to the U.S. (Source: NBC12)

As the immigration issue continues to make national headlines here at home, a group of Henrico County high schoolers spent the afternoon learning the perspectives of refugees living in the area.

Organizers say it's a way to humanize what people are going through in other countries.

For many of these students, this is the first time they've come in contact with someone who had to flee their country. It was at the Virginia Holocaust Museum, connecting several generations that have gone through tremendous hardship.

The refugees are from Bhutan, Sudan, Iraq and Iran.

Abubaker escaped war-torn Sudan with his family. He described life outside the refugee camp.

"If you're a man and you're walking around, they could kill you. Women, they get raped," he said.

Aynaz Habibpour escaped religious persecution in Iran.

"The nice thing here, you can have dreams," the 19-year-old said. "But in Iran and Turkey, you can't, because first I am a woman and second I was Christian."

Habibpour fled with her family. They were refugees in Turkey for four years and just relocated to America last month. She spoke to a group of teens who are only a few years younger than her.

"When our church closed, our pastor, they catch him and put him in jail," she said. "So the others that can run away, they call us and tell us our certificates are unsafe, so we need to leave that country."

Her dreams of college have been put on hold until now, but she still feels optimistic about her future in America.

"I love the people here," she said. "Everything is so calm. Everyone is so comfortable. They are so far from difficulties and some hardships."

With executive orders being pushed forward on immigration, it affects many people in the room personally.

"I feel sorry for my friends that they can't be here," says Habibpour. "The way is closed now for them."

Teacher Dana Morris says she hopes this interaction will help students see what is going on in the world around them.

"When they hear the term refugee, to think about more than something they should be afraid of, I want to humanize the situation," says Morris.

Students like Brynn Backer are paying attention.

"It's crazy," says Backer. "She's only 19, and my brother is 18. It gives a whole new understanding that we didn't have before."

The event was a collaboration between Godwin High School, The Virginia Holocaust Museum and Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

