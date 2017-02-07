Disorder turns boy's strep throat into OCD, anxiety

A family from Central Virginia talks about what it's like living with PANDAS and PANS.

A case of strep throat turned into something much worse for Marc Phelps, who began suffering from OCD and anxiety. He is not alone and now help could be on the way.

More than 100 Virginia families have children diagnosed with PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections) and PANS (pediatric acute onset neuropsychiatric syndrome), which create a misdirected response in a child's immune system when they're sick, which can lead to other disorders such as OCD, anxiety or tic disorders.

House Bill 2404 has Virginia families hopeful for more awareness and research on diseases triggered by illnesses such as strep throat.

The bill would create an advisory council to raise awareness about PANDAS and PANS and advise the state commissioner of Health on research, treatment, education and diagnosis of the disorder, which could lead to a breakthrough for families in Virginia.

