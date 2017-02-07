Get 10-minute play date, delicious Asian cuisine on Valentine's Day

Your Valentine's Day may become extra special, thanks to Sticky Rice and Ring Dog Rescue. The two companies are teaming up to deliver "lovable pit bulls and your favorite Asian-fusion cuisine."

If you want to have a 10-minute play date with a Ring Dog Rescue alumni on Valentine's Day, all you need to do is to call Sticky Rice at 804-358-7870 to request a drop off between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase the boundless love a rescue dog can bring into your life,” said Ring Dog Rescue Volunteer Coordinator Marti Prosser.

You can also order Sticky Rice's delicious noodles and sushi at the same time, and it will be delivered fresh in a timely manner.

“We’re very excited to work with Ring Dog in pairing the excitement of a lovable pooch with the excitement we all feel when we get delicious food delivered right to our door,” said Kevin Wilson, Sticky Rice Catering Manager.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12