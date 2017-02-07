Mentioned on air: February 5 - February 12

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The man charged with a hate crime in Chesterfield is described as "paranoid and delusional," according to court records, and is "apparently on suicide watch."More >>
Virginia State Police say at least seven cars were damaged when a piece of a tractor trailer fell into the road on I-95 near Chippenham Parkway.More >>
Ashland Police say they have a suspect in custody after a report for a man exposing himself at Walmart on Thursday.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
A man walking along Tiki Beach on Lake Erie came across a woman dragging and throwing her dog into the choppy waters in Lake Erie. The incident was caught on camera.More >>
