Share hashbrowns, bacon and love at Waffle House on Valentine's Day

Select Waffle House restaurants are offering reservations on Valentine's Day for the ninth year. (Source: Facebook)

If you and your loved one are looking for a date complete with hashbrowns, bacon and waffles, then this option is for you.

Waffle House restaurants around the U.S. -- including two in the Richmond area -- are offering reservations for Valentine's Day for the ninth straight year.

A reservation includes "white tablecloths, truckloads of candles, tailored menus, and all the old reliables," the restaurant said in a news release. "Because who needs lobster when you can have a heaping plate of hashbrowns all the way?"

The Waffle House locations at 7415 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield and 5631 Boydton Plank Road are offering Valentine's Day reservations.

Click here for more information and to see other restaurants in the U.S. offering reservations.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12