'Top Chef' alum adds political message on restaurant receipts - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Top Chef' alum adds political message on restaurant receipts

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
NEW YORK, NY (WWBT) -

A New York restaurant is making a political move by adding a message to the bottom of the restaurant's receipts.

"Top Chef" alum Mark Simmons is a chef and the owner of Kiwana, a New Zealand cuisine restaurant. He told CNN he created the note soon after President Trump issued his executive order. The message reads:

Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today.

His message went viral when journalist Mary Emily O'Hara stopped by the restaurant for brunch and shared a picture of her receipt on Twitter. Her tweet was retweeted over 90,000 times.

“We were just looking for a place that wouldn’t have a long wait, and gave it a shot,” O’Hara told CNN. “When the check came, I was surprised to see the statement at the bottom.”

    Simmons competed in Season 4 of "Top Chef" and moved to America from New Zealand 10 years ago.

    Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

    Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

    Powered by Frankly