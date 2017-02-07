'Top Chef' alum adds political message on restaurant receipts

The Rock chats with fans at Charlottesville gym

A New York restaurant is making a political move by adding a message to the bottom of the restaurant's receipts.

"Top Chef" alum Mark Simmons is a chef and the owner of Kiwana, a New Zealand cuisine restaurant. He told CNN he created the note soon after President Trump issued his executive order. The message reads:

Immigrants make America great (they also cooked your food and served you today.

His message went viral when journalist Mary Emily O'Hara stopped by the restaurant for brunch and shared a picture of her receipt on Twitter. Her tweet was retweeted over 90,000 times.

“We were just looking for a place that wouldn’t have a long wait, and gave it a shot,” O’Hara told CNN. “When the check came, I was surprised to see the statement at the bottom.”

Breakfast in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/JHEtfJhqPO — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) February 5, 2017

Simmons competed in Season 4 of "Top Chef" and moved to America from New Zealand 10 years ago.

