Pence casts tie-breaking vote to confirm DeVos as education secretary

After a 50-50 tie in the Senate on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote to approve Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

The approval comes after a marathon-session debate on whether to approve DeVos, one of President Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks.

Trump stood behind DeVos and Tuesday of fighting progress.

"Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

"I am not just voting no, I am voting no way," Democratic Senator Chris Coons Delaware said overnight.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says he intends to hold DeVos accountable while she's secretary of education.

"I look forward to looking for areas of agreement where possible," Warner said Tuesday afternoon.

Some Republicans have accused Democrats of slow-walking DeVos and other nominees to placate voters who still haven't come to terms with Trump's election.

"It seems this gridlock and opposition has far less to do with the nominees actually before us than the man who nominated them," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Enough is enough."

In addition to DeVos, Republicans hope to confirm a series of other nominees this week: Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, Rep. Tom Price of Georgia as health secretary and financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12