Redskins thinking about new stadium after lease at Fed-Ex Field expires

It will not be easy for the Redskins to move to a new stadium. The organization is considering a move when its lease at Fed-Ex Field expires.

However, Washington, D.C. and Maryland leaders say they don't want tax-payer money to go to the project unless the team changes its name.

The team has already said several times that it will not change its name, which is considered to be racist to Native Americans.

Governor McAuliffe wants the team to move to Loudon County.

Back in 2014, Redskins owner Dan Snyder said he would also be interested in moving the team to Virginia.

Also, the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) created renderings of how they plan to build a new state-of-the-art facility for the team.

