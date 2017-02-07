Charlottesville officials vote to remove Robert E. Lee statue

Corri Miller- Hobbs with Safekids and Children’s Hospital of VCU brought a table full of warnings and hazards to share with us - things that could bring your child, in trouble, to this hospital.More >>
Corri Miller- Hobbs with Safekids and Children’s Hospital of VCU brought a table full of warnings and hazards to share with us - things that could bring your child, in trouble, to this hospital.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.More >>
Genene Arnold says a man claiming to own a roofing company, offered to fix a leak two weeks ago. However, after Arnold paid the man, she says nothing was actually repaired.More >>
Genene Arnold says a man claiming to own a roofing company, offered to fix a leak two weeks ago. However, after Arnold paid the man, she says nothing was actually repaired.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.More >>