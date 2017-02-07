Charlottesville officials vote to remove Robert E. Lee statue

A Robert E. Lee statue is slated to be removed in Charlottesville. (Source: pixabay.com)

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is coming down in Charlottesville.

City Council voted Monday night in front of a massive crowd to remove the statue from downtown and rename Lee Park.

"The mission of that federal armed force was to preserve the economic lifeblood of the Confederacy, literally, and that was the enslavement of human beings," said Councilman Bob Fenwick, in an NBC29 report.

City staff members now have to come back to council with options for moving forward, including how to get over the legal hurdles involved in taking down the statue.

NBC29 reports that under Virginia state law, it is illegal to disturb or alter any memorial to a war veteran, which includes Confederate veterans. That includes moving it.

"If Charlottesville wanted to avoid any litigation risk, then asking the General Assembly for explicit alteration of that law to allow movement of the statue would be the safest place," former U.S. attorney Tim Heaphy told NBC29.

