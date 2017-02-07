TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 accidents may cause delays on Chippenham Pkwy. in Chesterfield

Virginia State Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting on I-95S in Chesterfield on Tuesday.More >>
Chesterfield crews are on the scene of an apartment fire off of Jefferson Davis Highway.More >>
A crash and a drive shaft being struck caused delays on southbound Interstate 95 between Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway on Thursday morning.More >>
A Virginia state trooper killed in the line of duty will get a special honor Wednesday morning.More >>
The principal at Midlothian Middle School says everything is okay after an incident that made its way to school Tuesday morning.More >>
