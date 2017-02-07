TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 accidents may cause delays on Chippenham Pkwy. in Chesterfield

There are reports of two accidents on Chippenham Parkway, near Powhite Parkway, in Chesterfield.

In one area, the left lane and left shoulder are closed on the northbound side due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers can also expect potential delays due to another vehicle accident in the area. The north left shoulder is closed, and the right shoulder of the on-ramp to Chippenham Parkway is blocked.

