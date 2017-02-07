Police issue warning for anyone meeting up with strangers they met online

Richmond police have issued a warning for anyone who agrees to meet up with a stranger they met online.

Officers are investigating after an online meet up near a Southside middle school ended in a carjacking. Police say a situation like this could have been easily avoided if they only went somewhere safe to meet where security cameras are present, like at the Richmond Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. Monday, two men met for some type of exchange at Hopkins Road, near Boushall Middle School in South Richmond. After meeting up, one of the men pulled out a knife and tried to take the other man's car.

The victim hopped out of the car and threw his keys as he ran away.

The suspect then drove off with the victim’s car, but police eventually caught the suspect a few hours later.

Officers say this was not a Craigslist transaction. We are still waiting to find out what type of transaction this was.

