Man pronounced dead after South Richmond shooting

Police blocked off Lynhaven and Summer Hill avenues to investigate the shooting. (Source: NBC12)

A man is dead after a shooting in South Richmond, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

A 17-year-old, who walks down the street each day for school, says nothing like this ever happens. He says he was shocked to hear there was a shooting.

No one is currently in custody, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

