350 apartments proposed for Innsbrook

Big changes could be coming to Innsbrook to attract younger workers to Henrico's West End.

at the corner of corner of Innslake Drive and Dominion Boulevard sits office building and a massive parking lot, but county leaders are considering turning that area into apartments.

A plan to transform Innsbrook office park into more of a mixed-use development is going before Henrico County's planning commission this week.

Developers are asking the planning department to rezone parts of Innsbrook, so they can add hundreds of apartments.

According to Richmond Biz Sense, the proposal calls for 350 apartments and a parking deck around an existing office building.

This project would be built right behind the bars and restaurants like The Beach House, The Old Sharkies Bar, and Capital Ale House.

Developers feel this project fits well with the county's plan to attract a younger generation who want to work, live and play in the same area without having to drive as much.

The proposal will go before the county's planning commission at the meeting this Thursday at 7 p.m.

