Petersburg leaders to defend their actions in court

Petersburg's current and former mayors fire back at critics who claim they're not capable enough to help lead the city.

Mayor Sam Parham and Councilman Howard Myers made their first court appearance Monday, following a petition from neighbors to unseat them. A judge dismissed a request to throw out the case.

More than 400 neighbors signed their names to get the two council members out of office. Now a judge or jury will have the final say as the case moves forward.

"What does that mean? Capable. Who is to determine who's capable? Period. What is it based upon?" asked Howard Myers.

He is defending his action as a Petersburg Councilman - actions that have been brought into question by some neighbors claiming both he and Mayor Sam Parham could have done more to avoid the city's financial turmoil.

"When you look at everybody on council, I am a VCU grad - business management. Have my own business here, born and raised in the city…It's a shame that the qualification of myself is being questioned now," Parham added.

He says Petersburg will likely foot the bill for the personal attorney he and Myers retained because the city's attorney is also named in the complaint.

"We've had to make cuts to schools and public safety, and we’re just starting to get back on our feet. It is a shame that we have to pump funds into something like this," Parham said.

He believes some neighbors in his ward are angry he won a heated election in 2014 from a 12-year incumbent. When it comes to those who signed the petition against Myers, he says, "I don't believe all who have signed knew what they were signing."

NBC12 asked both men if they feel the other is capable of being on council.

"I motioned for him to become Mayor, and I feel very competent in his capabilities," Myers said.

"He tries hard to do what he can for the city, and I know his heart is in the right place," Parham added.

The next hearing will happen in 10 days.

"We are heartened that the cases are proceeding. It's crucial to expedite this matter because if our elected officials' performance warrants removal, the longer they stay in office, the more harm can be done to the city and its citizens," said Barb Rudolph, one of the neighbors leading the effort.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12