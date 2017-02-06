Man defecates on The Shop off Midlothian Turnpike

A surveillance camera caught someone using the restroom at The Shop over the weekend. (Source: Kelly Shelton)

A business owner called NBC12 for help after surveillance footage captured a man defecating on the side of his building.

The owner of The Shop off Midlothian Turnpike says it happened late Saturday evening. He filed a police report, and he's hoping someone can figure out who this man is.

"I mean, I was grossed out," said owner Kelly Shelton. "At first I thought, 'Man, is somebody mad at me?' I don't think I have any enemies, and my customers are awesome. I was just thinking it was one of my friends being dumb, but no, I have no idea who that is."

While unusual, Chesterfield Police say this case could be a crime and classified as indecent exposure, which is a misdemeanor. Give them a call at (804) 748-1251 if you have any information that could help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12