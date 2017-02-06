Victim suffers severe burns after trailer fire in Prince George

One person is in the hospital Monday after a trailer fire in Prince George.

It happened on Lawyers Road. The victim was med-flighted to VCU Medical Center after suffering 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

Fire officials were able to get the fire under control not long after arriving, but by then, there wasn't much left to save. The trailer is a total loss.

The neighbor who made the 911 call said they saw fire coming from a bay window and that's when they knew they needed to call for help. Neighbors say the man lived alone and was in his 60s.

Prince George County Fire and EMS have not released any information on what caused the fire at this time.

