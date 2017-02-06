Man found unresponsive in Richmond court holding cell, dies at hospital

A man who was brought to a Richmond courthouse has died after he was found unresponsive in a holding cell.

The Richmond Sheriff's Office says Johnathan Wade Southworth was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1. He was transported to the John Marshall Courthouse and "was observed moving freely to and from the restroom area of the cell."

However, when a deputy went to the cell later to bring Southworth before the court, Southworth was found unresponsive. The Sheriff's Office says Southworth received life-saving measures, including the use of an AED, before he was taken to the hospital for cardiac arrest. Southworth later died on Feb. 4.

The Medical Examiner is currently conducting an autopsy.

Southworth was in jail on a probation violation for a prior grand larceny charge.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12