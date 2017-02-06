Flight attendant uses training to save passenger from human trafficking

Couple plans to propose on the same night

Flight attendant Shelia Fedrick knew that something was wrong when she saw a girl who "looked like she had been through pure hell" sitting in a window seat on a flight from Seattle to San Francisco.

It turns out that Fedrick's feeling -- gained from training to spot human trafficking -- was right.

"I left a note in one of the bathrooms," Fedrick, a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, told NBC News. "She wrote back on the note and said 'I need help.'"

Fedrick then told the pilot about the situation, and when the plane landed, police were waiting in the terminal.

Fedrick spotting this girl, who she says was in her early teens, because of Airline Ambassadors -- a program designed to help flight attendants spot the signs of human trafficking.

NBC News says that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested about 2,000 human traffickers last year, as well as identifying 400 victims. Airline Ambassadors has been working for nearly eight years to help flight attendants spot them.

Airline Ambassadors says that up to 4 million women and children are trafficked around the world for purposes of forced prostitution, labor and other forms of exploitation every year.

"Airports and supporting travel hotels are major hubs of entry and exit for perpetrators and victims alike," Airline Ambassadors says on its website. "Training is needed for airport and travel industry personnel including airport employees, hotel employees, tourism companies, ground transportation and law enforcement."

