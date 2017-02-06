VA man pleads to selling candies laced with dangerous drug

A Virginia man who purchased and later distributed misbranded drugs that were masked to look like candy pleaded guilty last week to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States.

The Virginia State Police department says 20-year-old Christopher Michael Sweeney II, of Cross Junction, purchased and received sugar tablet candies, or Smarties, laced with flubromazolam, a designer synthetic drug that is not approved by the FDA and is not approved for human use because of its toxicity.

"This case underscores how extremely dangerous it is to take drugs, no matter how innocent they are made to appear, that are not clearly labeled with information such as the content, ingredients, and source," said Acting United States Attorney Mountcastle on Friday. "This dangerous synthetic drug was ruthlessly packaged to look like candy, sold by the defendant as Xanax and caused tragic harm to unsuspecting customers."

Police say that Sweeney purchased the substance on the "dark web." The packages arrived without labels listing the name and place of business of the manufacturer, packer or distributor.

Police say that Sweeney purchased the Smarties in quantities of 100-300 tablets per purchase, at a price of less than 40 cents per tablet. He then sold the drugs for between $5 and $8 per tablet.

While he was selling the drugs, police say that Sweeney told his customers that some people had blacked out from taking the drug and that some had crashed their cars after taking the drug and driving.

"I implore anyone who might be thinking about experimenting with drugs like this to stop and consider that you are putting your life and your health at risk," said Mountcastle.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12