3 candidates vying for 71st House District seat in special election

Tuesday marks another Election Day for the 71st House District to replace Jennifer McClellan, who was elected to the state Senate in a special election in January.

On the ballot for the district -- which includes downtown Richmond, the city's Northside and a portion of Henrico -- are:

Jeff M. Bourne, Democrat

John W. Barclay, Libertarian

Regie D. Ford, Independent

Bourne is a current member of the Richmond City School Board from the 3rd District; Barclay is currently a Richmond Public Schools teacher; and Ford is a former president of the civic group Richmond Crusade for Voters.

