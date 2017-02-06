Job fair for veterans coming to VMFA

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which recently received Virginia Values Veterans (V3) certification from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, is hosting a job fair for veterans on Feb. 16.

"We have worked diligently at VMFA to create a workplace that supports veterans in their career transitions, as demonstrated by our recent V3 certification," said Kimberly Wilson, VMFA’s deputy director for Human Resources, Volunteers, and Community Service.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, job seekers have the chance to meet with representatives from 10 different employers:

Virginia Department of Social Services

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Department of Transportation

Virginia Department of Health

Dominion Virginia Power

Virginia Community College System

Virginia State Police

University of Virginia

Virginia Department of Corrections, and VMFA.

"By hosting this job fair featuring major Virginia employers, we are taking a natural step to assist veterans in future career choices," said Wilson.

The event is free and open to all job seekers. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is at 200 N. Boulevard in Richmond.

