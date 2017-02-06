Job fair for veterans coming to VMFA

Anchors NBC12 News First at 4 and the Fox News at 10. Covers political, business & economic news and the Restaurant Report.
Martin's held a meeting on Wednesday with the managers of the remaining stores not being sold to Publix, but closing dates have not been revealed.More >>
Chesterfield-based Steam Bell Works is in lease negotiations to launch a new brewery located at 1527 and 1529 W. Main St.More >>
In March, NBC12 viewers reached out claiming they trusted Susan’s Selections, which also goes by the name More Than Moving, to sell their items at auction.More >>
Kroger is holding a hiring event on Thursday for store management positions in Central Virginia.More >>
Henrico-based Straight Path Communications announced this week that it is being purchased by AT&T for $1.6 billion.More >>
