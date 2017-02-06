FBI Director Comey to address Henrico summit on heroin, opioid epidemic

FBI Director James B. Comey is coming to Henrico on Wednesday to be the keynote speaker for a community summit on the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic.

Comey is no stranger to the region -- he once lived in Henrico and is a graduate of the College of William & Mary. He served from 1996 to 2001 as the managing assistant U.S. attorney in charge of the Richmond Division of the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

NBC12 SPECIAL REPORT: Hooked on Heroin

"The summit is part of a comprehensive effort in Henrico to address the public threat posed by heroin and opioids," Henrico officials said in a news release on Monday. "These potent, highly addictive drugs, which include prescription painkillers such as OxyContin and Vicodin, are threatening every community and segment of society, regardless of age or income."

Henrico says that the number of opioid overdose deaths increased from 24 in 2013 to 37 in 2015. The Virginia Department of Health says the county had 36 opioid overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2016.

The summit, which includes a showing of the documentary "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opioid Addict," will be from 2 to 5 p.m. March 1 at Glen Allen High School.

Registration for the summit has closed. Click here to watch the live stream.

