County announces funeral plans for Henrico supervisor

County officials released the funeral plans of Henrico County Supervisor Richard W. Glover, who died last Thursday at the age of 82.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grove Avenue Baptist Church, 8701 Ridge Road. An interment will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave.

The funeral procession will make a final tour through the Brookland District, with public tributes planned at RF&P Park, 3400 Mountain Road; and the Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road.

The procession will start off at Mr. Glover's home in the CrossRidge community at 9 a.m. and then will head to RF&P Park and the Henrico Government Center before arriving at Grove Avenue Baptist Church.

"The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association (GAYAA) is organizing 'the final lap' tribute at RF&P Park. The procession will pass slowly through the park about 9:15 a.m. — as Mr. Glover was known to do as part of his daily routine as Brookland supervisor," Henrico officials say.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to wear GAYAA hats and jerseys, as well as carry banners and signs in appreciation of Mr. Glover. Guests are asked to arrive at the park by 9 a.m. Henrico County Public Schools will excuse the absences of students who have notes saying they attended the gathering for Mr. Glover.

Henrico government employees will also pay their respects as the procession passes through the Henrico Government center around 9:20 a.m.

Mr. Glover has served Henrico County for more than 30 years and had just begun his 29th year as Brookland supervisor.

He was the Board of Supervisors’ longest-serving active member and was selected unanimously by his colleagues last month to preside as chairman in 2017.

He also served on Henrico’s Planning Commission from 1984 to 1986.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12