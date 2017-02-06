Richmond Mayor Stoney signs anti-discrimination directive

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney signed a directive Monday morning to ensure the City is not discriminating against residents.

The directive calls for policies based on inclusion for all residents, specifically pointing out legal status will not be a determining factor in actions by City officials, employees and the Richmond Police Department. He stopped short from calling Richmond a "sanctuary city."

He read the directive which says, "Our city will protect and promote policies of inclusion for all of its residents, regardless of their national origin, immigration or refugee status, race color, creed, age, gender disability, sexual orientation or sexual identity."

The mayoral directive also says Richmond Police will continue to not ask about place of birth or immigration status.

"Richmond is a welcoming city," says RPD Chief Alfred Durham. "There is a process for that, and that is done over by the Sheriff's Office at the jail."

The directive comes as protesters push to make Richmond a "sanctuary city." Mayor Stoney did not use those words but did take issue with immigration executive orders signed by President Trump, as well as several "sanctuary city bills" making its way through the General Assembly.

"These actions peddle fear," says Mayor Stoney. "They are ill informed and I believe misguided. Some are unconstitutional, and others are just plain un-American. That is not the country we are. That is not the city we will be."

One "sanctuary bill" that just passed the Virginia Senate would allow crime victims to sue sanctuary cities if the crime is committed by a person who is here illegally.

"I'm the only wounded veteran in the senate," says Republican Senator Dick Black, who sponsored a "sanctuary city" bill. "So I'm not into doing un-American things. The problem is politicians no longer represent the American people. They represent all of these special interests, and I wish there were more politicians who cared about Americans as much as the people who scale the walls and cross the rivers and overstay their visas."

The president has threatened to pull federal funding from any city that calls itself a "sanctuary city." The mayor's spokesperson says Richmond would not be affected by that order.

Mayor Stoney also asked for Richmond Office of Multicultural Affairs to report to him once a week about the city's diverse communities. That office can be reached at 804-646-0145.

