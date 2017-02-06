Ukrop's baked goods, prepared foods now sold at more grocery stores

Couple plans to propose on the same night

You can now buy Ukrop's rainbow cookies, white house rolls, chicken salad, and other Ukrop's prepared foods at several stores across the Richmond area.

Ukrop's products have been sold at Martin's, but they are looking to expand their presence at other area grocery stores due to Martin's being sold to Publix.

The company's baked goods are already sold at Kroger under the Good Meadow Homemades brand. Ukrop's products are also sold at Libbie Market and Wegmans.

The company is hoping to continue to expand their reach throughout the region in the coming months.

“This moment is transformative for Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods,” said Bobby Ukrop, president and CEO. “Of course, without the leadership and commitment to innovation and caring service demonstrated by my parents, my brother Jim, and thousands of associates over the years, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods would not be able to take this bold step today. We look forward to satisfying even more consumers’ desire for fresh and delicious Ukrop’s prepared foods and baked goods.”

Ukrop's prepared foods can be found at the following stores:

BJ's - Ukrop's White House Rolls in 24-count package; 36-count White House Roll “Wheel”

Catering by Ukrop’s - Ukrop’s signature items provided for events

Kroger - Over 400 of RVA’s Ukrop’s branded favorite prepared foods and bakery items, including decorated cakes

Libbie Market - A good assortment of Ukrop’s items will be available (mid-February)

Martin’s - Will continue to carry a full array of Ukrop’s branded products

Military Commissaries - White House Rolls

RIC (Hudson News) - Offering Ukrop’s branded sandwiches, cookies, and salads for on-the-go travelers

The Fresh Market - White House Rolls

Wegmans - A good assortment of Ukrop’s branded products (mid-February)

