Chesterfield Chick-Fil-A honors veteran who passed away

The employees who work at Chick-Fil-A at the Chesterfield Towne Center honored and remembered a veteran who ate at the restaurant every day for the last two decades and who recently passed away.

Bob, a Korean war veteran, retired from the State of Virginia in 1992 and started going to Chick-Fil-A at the Chesterfield Towne Center around the time of his retirement. Bob’s family said he frequented this location every day to people watch and enjoy the food.

Bob became a staple at the mall.

Kathy Shereda, Bob’s niece said he wore his Korean war hat almost every day and enjoyed his routine.

“I remember him coming to the mall for years, way back,” Shereda said. “I would come to the mall and there he’d sit.”

Bob’s routine was so well known by the employees at Chick-Fil-A that he had his own “Bob” button on the cash register.

Dawn Boehm, a director at the Chick-Fil-A said as soon as the mall opened at 9 a.m., they would have free coffee ready for Bob. He always wanted two cups on a tray with a napkin and a stir stick. He ordered the same thing every day for two decades.

“Come 11 a.m. or so, he would be ready to order his lunch,” Boehm said. “It was a Chick-Fil-A deluxe sandwich with Colby Jack cheese and American cheese, but the Colby Jack cheese had to go on before the American cheese.”

Bob had to have the same sauces too.

“We don't sell this, but we made it especially for Bob - a 20 oz cup we would fill with ice cream, and you had to make sure you pounded it down and give him honey to put in the ice cream.”

It was a routine that Dawn Boehm had grown to love.

Bohem would sit and talk with Bob and was often the one to serve him.

“He was a very special man who got to know a lot of people here, and we got to know a lot of him,” Boehm said.

So naturally, when Bohem heard her dear friend Bob had passed away, she was crushed.

“We were very saddened, several of us cried,” Bohem said. “Because Bob was like our family to us.”

Bohem and her Chick-Fil-A family called Shereda and asked if they could provide dinner for the family after Bob’s funeral.

“They had long lines of tables set up with tablecloth, fresh flowers, a picture of my uncle, and cards that had been signed by all of his friends here at the mall," Shereda said. "There were three cards filled with signatures and well wishes.”

Bob’s picture remained up at the Chick-Fil-A to continue to inform mall walkers and frequenters that the long-time staple had since passed away. It was a small gesture that brought such joy to a family in mourning and brought Bob's actual family and his adopted family together to celebrate his life at the place where he loved to be - the Chick-Fil-A at the Chesterfield Towne Center.

