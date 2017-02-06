Sweet Frog to offer frozen yogurt deal

February may not be the best time for ice cream, but now you have an excuse to treat yourself for National Frozen Yogurt Day!

Sweet Frog is celebrating the day with a buy one, get one deal all day today. You can also try the brand-new color-changing spoons while you're there.

The treat was developed in 1970 when it was called "frogurt." It's sales continue to grow as it keeps the reputation of a healthy alternative to ice cream.

