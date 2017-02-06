Some Martin's stores closing Monday

Monday is your last chance to shop at some Martin's grocery stores.

At least three stores are closing as a part of the sale of 10 area stores to Publix. The stores closing on Monday include the one at Harbour Point on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, the one at Colonial Square in Colonial Heights, and the one at Short Pump Crossing in Henrico.

The stores are set to close at 6 p.m.

The Martin's store at Brook Road, near Virginia Center Commons, in Henrico is also expected to close this month.

