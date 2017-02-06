About 100 Dominion customers out in Henrico after someone shoots transformer

Dozens of families living in Henrico are waking up without heat or electricity after someone shot a transformer early Monday morning.

About 100 Dominion customers are without power in the area of Kingsland Road in Varina. The company did not say what time it happened.

There is no word yet on who shot the transformer.

According to Dominion's website, the power will be restored between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

