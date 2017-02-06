Woman, 46, fatally struck by vehicle in Colonial Heights

A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a vehicle in Colonial Heights early Monday morning.

Denise Marie Croft, 46, died after she was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center due to her injuries.

The accident happened on the Boulevard, near the post office, just after midnight.

Croft worked at the McDonald’s on the Boulevard. Her family says she was a dedicated employee and lived within walking distance of the business.

McDonald’s released a statement on her death:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the very unfortunate accident that happened early this morning involving a local McDonald’s employee. We are supporting the Colonial Heights Police Department in their investigation and our thoughts are with the family members impacted by this tragedy.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, but they have not released the driver's name.

Croft’s mother Elmaria Bland, is still having a hard time grasping her daughters death. She says they were close, living in the same apartment building.

"I'm just going to try to do the best I can," said Bland. "Ask the lord to give me strength and keep me lifted up, that's all I can do. I just miss her...I just miss my daughter."

The Colonial Heights Major Accident Investigation Team is still investigating what happened. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804) 520-9300.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12