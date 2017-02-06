NOW ON NBC12: Shooting leads to power outages in Henrico

A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.More >>
A Louisa County Professional Firefighter needs your prayers.More >>
TSoul has advanced to the semifinals on "The Voice."More >>
TSoul has advanced to the semifinals on "The Voice."More >>
Students in Chesterfield and Powhatan are using social media to help raise funds for their teacher who recently suffered a stroke.More >>
Students in Chesterfield and Powhatan are using social media to help raise funds for their teacher who recently suffered a stroke.More >>
Serious life-threatening injuries have been reported by Virginia State Police in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Serious life-threatening injuries have been reported by Virginia State Police in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound I-64 on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A woman who is in the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper on Monday now faces two felony counts of attempted capital murder.More >>
A woman who is in the hospital after a shooting involving a deputy and a Virginia State Police trooper on Monday now faces two felony counts of attempted capital murder.More >>