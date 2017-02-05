Dog from Goochland appears in Puppy Bowl

Couple plans to propose on the same night

A dog from Goochland was one of three dogs with special needs in the Puppy Bowl.

Doobert is a 16-week-old English Pointer from Goochland, and he is deaf. He was from the Green Dogs Unleashed Shelter but has since been adopted, according to DeafDogsRock.com.

The other two special needs dogs were a three-legged terrier named Lucky and a blind and deaf Australian Shepherd mix named Winston.

