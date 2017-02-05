Faith leaders, attendees come together for unity, solidarity

A "We Stand Together" banner will be hung in businesses on a rotation. (Source: NBC12)

Putting politics aside, hundreds gathered to show support to one another at the Islamic Center of Virginia on Sunday.

The event was organized by the Islamic Center of Virginia, Jewish Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, and Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, but was not a political or partisan event. Instead it focused on common values and commitment to standing together.

The crowd was made up of children and grandparents, students and teachers. They were all of different backgrounds, faiths and nationalities.

"This is home to us. We want to be part of the success, part of the development, of love. We don't want to be hated, isolated. We want to be with everyone here," expressed Mujahid Omar, a father who attended the event with his children.

The speakers did touch on recent events and President Donald Trump's executive order on travel restrictions from certain countries, but spent the majority of time encouraging each other to stand together and to treat others how they would want to be treated.

The gathering was the latest in a string of events put on by the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

During the event, people wrote messages on a banner that will hang in local businesses on a rotation.

