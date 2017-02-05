Hanover students raise awareness about drinking and driving through 'Project Sticker Shock'

Inside of grocery and convenience stores in Hanover county, students sent a message, hoping consumers will think twice about drinking and driving or sharing alcohol with someone under 21.

"It feels good to just help people possibly save a life tonight or tomorrow night," said Ben Ford, a student at Atlee High School.

Ford, along with other Hanover county high school students, spent a Saturday completing a mission through a long-standing program called Project Sticker Shock.

Working with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office and other community organizations, they went store to store, in preparation for the Super Bowl weekend. The students placed yellow stickers on cases of alcohol. The stickers have the word WAIT on them, and they display another price of what consuming or sharing alcohol with someone underage could cost.

"You hear on the news all the time of scary things that happen with drunk driving," said Ford.

It's been almost a year since a crash on Cold Harbor Road killed two young men. One of them was a senior at Lee Davis High School. It was a tragic reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving.

For educators like Mary Ellen Colangello, who works closely with the students, their participation gives her hope they will make the right choice, and not drink and drive or consume alcohol underage.

"It's a nice way for the kids to get the message across without standing on a soapbox, " said Colangello.

She says students are always enthusiastic about participating, and some even sign up for the program as soon as the academic year begins. The students say their main goal is for someone to take the time to read the sticker and remind themselves of the cost of an irresponsible choice.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12