Tractor-trailer carrying 27,000 pounds of salmon overturns on I-85 in Dinwiddie

Virginia State Police are on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 85 South. Deputies say the truck was carrying 27,000 pounds of salmon.

The truck overturned at mile marker 51 around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

There were no injuries in the crash, and the left lane is still closed as cleanup and uprighting the truck continues.

It is unknown when the left lane will reopen.

