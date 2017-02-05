Beer lovers clear shelves at Midlothian Martin's - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Beer lovers clear shelves at Midlothian Martin's

By Megan Woo, Digital
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

With several Martin's stores closing around the Richmond-area, beer is on sale and shoppers are stocking up.

People lined up outside before 6 a.m. at the Swift Creek-Midlothian store Sunday to grab their favorite beer.

Shopper Krystina George said her team of four was very successful, and they purchased as much beer as they could fit into two carts. 

She says the shelves were empty by 6:12 a.m.

