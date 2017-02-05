2 men arrested in connection with death of VA man

Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened exactly two weeks ago in Stafford.

Juan Rubio, 21, and Ronald Torres, 23, face first-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Melo. They also face firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Officers had Torres under surveillance and arrested him around 2 p.m. Saturday off Estace Road.

Rubio was arrested Friday night on Whitson's Run after a search warrant was served at a residence there.

The sheriff says the murder of Melo was likely drug related.

Both Rubio and Torres are being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

