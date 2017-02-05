Officers search for third suspect involved in home invasion near VCU

Richmond police are investigating a home invasion near VCU's Monroe Park campus.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Moore Street. Officers say two of the three suspects were arrested at the scene, but the third suspect escaped.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing all dark clothing, according to police.

Richmond police are increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with any information on this home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

